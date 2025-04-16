Prince William marks key event with Harry's pal as royal feud intensifies

Prince William joined his estranged brother Prince Harry's pal for an event close to his heart amid the growing feud between the Sussexes and royal family.

The Prince of Wales alongside his eldest son Prince George, were photographed alongside the Duke of Westminster in the stands at Villa Park on Tuesday.

The royals were supporting Aston Villa against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final.

Harry's friend and George's godfather, Hugh Grosvenor, was also joined by his wife Olivia.

This couple made a delightful public appearance during the game night weeks after announcing that they were expecting their first child.

William's headline-making appearance came amid concerning reports that Harry's calls remain unanswered by the royals and he is being kept in the dark about his father's health issues.

Recently, People reported that a Palace insider revealed that there is not any kind of "rapprochement" as "nothing has changed" between the Duke of Sussex and his family.

King Charles and Prince William are still "distant" from Harry despite his visible reconciliation efforts.