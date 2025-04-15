'It Ends With Us' crew backs up Justin Baldoni's claims against Blake Lively

Storyboard artist Talia Spencer breaks silence over Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni’s claims against Blake Lively have just been corroborated by a crew member from It Ends With Us.

Storyboard artist Talia Spencer appeared on 60 Minutes Australia this weekend, where she described Baldoni, the film’s director, as “kind and respectful,” while implying Lively may have overstepped.

“I feel like maybe Blake smelled his kindness, mistook it for weakness and tried to take advantage and take power,” she said.

Spencer claimed Lively "tried" to wrest control of the film and “probably” succeeded, adding there was “a massive compromise” to Baldoni’s original vision.

The legal battle began in December 2024, when Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and retaliatory behaviour. He denied the claims and responded with a countersuit in January, naming Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and others for alleged defamation and civil extortion — claims Lively’s legal team has dismissed as “meritless.”

While the case heads to trial in 2026, Spencer says she just wants resolution. “I hope that the truth comes out,” she said. “I hope that the innocent parties are proven innocent and we move on.”