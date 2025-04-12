'The Penguin' actor Colin Farrell NOT returning for season 2?

Warner Bros. reveals if there are chances of another season

The Penguin season 2 gets new update from Warner Bros.

DC fans, after the completion of the first season of the HBO Max TV series, were hoping to hear the news of the renewal of the show for another season.

But the makers clearly added that they are in no rush to make another entry as they would want to take as much time as they want to prepare a script that would stand up to the mark with the first one.

Recently, the production company backing the miniseries gave another update addressing the chances of season 2, but there is a condition.

CEO Channing Dungey from Warner Bros. TV explained the blockades coming in the way of making a new season.

According to him, gathering the original cast for The Penguin 2 is one of the challenges and he would never want to make the show without the OG, Colin Farrell.

"I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available - because we certainly wouldn't want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team”

Dungey added that there is a possibility of a new entry, but there is nothing in works right now.

“I would say it's definitely a possibility, but there's nothing in the works at the moment," he told Deadline.

Farrell, on the other hand, might take some time to get back to life as he just lost his father, Emon.