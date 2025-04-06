'Game of Thrones' actor NOT looking out for love four years after wife's passing

Richard E. Grant's wife Joan died in 2021

Richard E. Grant has shared why he is no longer looking for a relationship after his wife’s passing.

Grant was married to voice coach Joan Washington, who passed away after battling with lung cancer in 2021.

It has been four years to her death, and the actor is still not looking out for love.

Death of a Unicorn actor has unveiled the real reason behind his hesitance. According to him, it is difficult for him to imagine himself in an intimate relationship with anyone now.

"I haven’t really thought about it”, added Richard.

In conversation with The Sunday Times' Style Magazine, the Saltburn star opened, "The idea of being sixty-seven and three-quarters and taking my kit off is so mortifying, I’d have to be in a Krakatoan cave without a crack of light.”

“That may change. I’m hopeful-minded and open-hearted but I’m not looking for it.”

The 67-year-old is focusing on maintaining a busy social life out of which he also manages to take some alone time for himself as well.

Richard tied the knot with late Joan in 1986. They also have a 36-year-old daughter named Olivia.