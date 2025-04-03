Leonardo DiCaprio talks about collaborative project with Paul Thomas Anderson

Leonardi DiCaprio's partnership with Director Paul is like dream come true for actor

Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed his excitement on working with Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood creator Paul Thomas Anderson.

The duo is set to collaborated on a kidnap thriller movie titled, One Battle After Another.

The Titanic actor provided the teaser of the upcoming film at the CinemaCon on Tuesday, April 1.

As per the synopsis of the film, “When their evil enemy resurfaces after 16 years, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunites to rescue one of their own’s daughter.”

The 50-year-old opened that he has been looking forward to work with Anderson for around 20 years.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul for, gosh, 20 years now”, Leonardo added.

He unveiled that the forthcoming adventure flick has been made on an 'incredibly epic scale.'

“With this film he’s tapped into something politically and culturally that’s burning beneath our psyche”, continued the Inception star.

Paul’s directorial movie is slated to release in theatres on September 26, 2025.