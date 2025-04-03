'Wicked' fans feel Universal tortured them by showing glimpse of sequel

'Wicked: For Good' starring Ariana Grande, Cythnia Erivo is slated to release on November 21

Universal Picture just dropped the first look of Wicked: For Good at a recent event, leaving fans annoyed.

The admirers of the musical film starring Ariana Grande and Cythia Erivo, who watched the sneak peek on-stage, absolutely loved the teaser.

But there are some, who could not watch it and feel that they are missing out on something.

They are demanding the distributors to release the first trailer or the sneak peek as soon as possible.

Taking it to Reddit threads, one of the users wrote, “Need to see it so bad. I want to see how many non-stage musical new scenes they show!"

Another penned, “Not me rapid fire scrolling through TikTok in the hopes that someone has uploaded a grainy bootleg.”

One of the mentioned that Universal just enjoy torturing its fans.

“I don't get to see it? And I don't know when I get to see it. Universal, do you enjoy torturing your fans?"

Others commented, “Somebody HAD to have been recording, right? right?!?!?"

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked sequel is all set to hit theatres on November 21, 2025.