Paul Rudd admits biggest regret while hosting 'SNL' with Paul McCartney

Paul Rudd regrets thing from ‘SNL’ hosting moment with Paul McCartney

Paul Rudd wishes to redo his Saturday Night Live sketch with Paul McCartney.

The Ant-Man actor revealed that he wishes to go back in time and the change the closing comments he made on December 11, 2010 show which he hosted alongside musical guest McCartney.

"I’ll tell you one thing actually I would like to do over because it always ate at me. It’s a bit of a, probably, a window into the way my brain works, too," Rudd admitted, to WSJ Magazine.

The Death of the Unicorn star, went on to explain, "I got to host the show and Paul McCartney was the musical guest, which is, I mean, come on, that’s where do you go from there? But I was so excited I got on stage and I just say, 'Well, this won’t be topped.'"

However, he didn’t realise how his overly excited statement will be interpreted by the audience.

"I realized after the fact it sounded as if I was including myself in that description, when really what I was saying was my own feeling toward doing Saturday Night Live with Paul McCartney," Rudd said.

The Friends’ star admitted that the way it sounded made him stay "awake at night for six months. I’m like, 'Oh no, I hated the way that sounded if it was interpreted like that.'"

Rudd made his hosting debut on the series alongside Beyoncé in 2008 and has since returned an additional four times as host in 2010, 2013, 2019, and 2021 with artists like One Direction and DJ Khaled.