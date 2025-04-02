Brad Pitt to star in Quentin Tarantino script directed by David Fincher

Brad Pitt soon to return in ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ sequel

Brad Pitt is set to star in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood sequel directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tatantino.

The project does not have an official title yet but it is in the works for Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. Brad Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman and potential wife-killer Cliff Booth.

The project reunites Pitt with Fincher, who have each made some of their most acclaimed films together: the seminal thriller Se7en, Fight Club and Oscar winner, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, as per Variety.

However, there is no confirmation of Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie reprising their roles.

The sequel is unique due to its shift from theatrical to the streaming app, Netflix.

The project comes together after Tarantino scrapped plans for what would’ve been his 10th (and allegedly final) feature, The Movie Critic.

A script had been written and Brad Pitt had been cast in the lead role. The story was said to take place in the ’70s and follow a film critic who wrote for a porn magazine.

It had been rumoured that Pitt would be playing some version of his Once Upon a Time character Cliff Booth, who in Tarantino’s novelization of his own feature was revealed to be quite the movie buff.