New Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni docuseries in works by Depp vs Heard makers

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are set to face off in the courtroom in March 2026

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s courtroom feud is heading to the screen... again.

Discovery+ has greenlit Baldoni vs. Lively: A Hollywood Feud, a docuseries that will chronicle the heated legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars. Produced by Optomen for Warner Bros. Discovery UK & Ireland, the series promises an in-depth look at the events leading up to their high-profile dispute.

The same team previously produced documentaries on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, as well as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce.

Set for release in June in the U.K., details about a U.S. premiere have yet to be announced.

The project follows the recent Channel 5 documentary He Said, She Said: Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni, which debuted earlier this month and is now available to stream on Max and Discovery+.

The legal fallout between Lively, 37, and Baldoni, 41, began in December 2024, when Lively accused her former director and co-star of sexual harassment and defamation on the set of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni denied the claims and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

The case, set for trial in March 2026, has only escalated, with Baldoni also suing The New York Times for $250 million over its reporting on Lively’s lawsuit.