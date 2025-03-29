'Happy Death Day' director clueless why third sequel hasn't been greenlit

Universal Pictures acting all weird on deciding about the fate of horror franchise

Happy Death Day was a horror mystery released in 2017, which turned out to be a hit at the box office.

Soon after the success of first film, the makers issued the second entry in 2019 that also worked as a charm in cinemas.

Since then, director Christopher Landon wanted to make a third film, for which he played down the idea, but the makers are treating it carelessly.

Landon revealed, "I didn’t write the script because I never want to count my chickens and get ahead of myself. But I was ready to go and start writing this, but then it was sort of like, it was weird.”

As per the creator, he has had some promising conversation with Universal and Blumhouse, but he hasn’t yet received any greenlight from them.

“We had a lot of fits and spurts in terms of 'maybe we’ll do it'. At one point they talked about it becoming a three-part event thing for [streaming service] Peacock, which was kind of weird.

"I was like, ‘Alriiiiiight! Whatever it takes.’ But then it went away and that was the last we ever heard of it – which was years ago”, the 50-year-old informed SFX.

Christopher says that he has no control over the decision, it all depends on Universal and Blumhouse's interest.