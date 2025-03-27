Renée Zellweger joins ‘Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 cast

Renée Zellweger is officially “in the building”.

The two-time Oscar winner is joining the star-studded cast of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building for its upcoming fifth season, alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.

The show’s official Instagram account made the big reveal on March 26, sharing a photo of Zellweger’s designated chair on set with the caption, “Welcome to the building, Renée Zellweger! #OMITB.”

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, with one commenting, “W H A T?! I already adore this show...and now this legend is joining? Love it, love it, love it! Can’t wait!” Another added, “You get more and more iconic every season.”

Zellweger, 55, isn’t the only new face joining the murder-mystery madness.

Christoph Waltz and Keegan-Michael Key have also been cast, but the details of their characters—and how they’ll get tangled up in "The Arconia’s" latest crime—are still under wraps.

For Zellweger, the role marks another step in her return to acting after taking a six-year break in the early 2010s.

“I was sick of the sound of my own voice,” she admitted in a January interview with British Vogue.

“When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences.”

During her time away from Hollywood, the Judy star—who has been dating Ant Anstead since 2021—kept herself busy in other meaningful ways.

“I wrote music and studied international law,” she shared.

“I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs. I got healthy.”

Now, with her career in full swing again, Zellweger is ready to take on The Arconia—let’s just hope she makes it out alive!