Matthew Macfadyen recalls major issue in ‘Pride & Prejudice’ scene

Matthew Macfadyen recalls vision issue in ionic ‘Pride & Prejudice’ scene

Matthew Macfadyen, who played Mr. Darcy in 2005 period hit film Pride & Prejudice, opened up about struggling to see clearly during its infamous scene.

The Succession star looked back on the time while filming the infamous long walk scene in the field.

Macfadyen shared, "I was a long way from the camera, and it's a very long lens; I'm shortsighted, so I couldn't see the director. He was waving a red dressing gown or something like a red carpet. They were so far away, the crew, so that's all I was thinking about," in conversation with Letterboxd at SXSW red carpet for Holland,

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor also commented on the staying power of the 2005 film ahead of its 20th Anniversary.

"Pride & Prejudice has had legs, hasn't it?" he said. "I don't know how things are going to continue and whether they'll last or whether people will keep watching them but that seems to people are still watching it."

The 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, directed by Joe Wright, starred Keira Knightley,as heroine Elizabeth Bennet and received an Oscar nomination for her performance.

The rest of the cast included, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Dame Judi Dench, Carey Mulligan, Talulah Riley, Rupert Friend, Brenda Blethyn and the late Donald Sutherland.