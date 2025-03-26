Lizzo takes on the role of a lifetime as Rosetta Tharpe in new biopic

Lizzo is set to star in a biopic movie about Rosetta Tharpe, a gospel singer who gained prominence in the 1930s and '40s and is often referred to as the "Godmother of rock and roll."

The film, currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios, will center on a pivotal period in Tharpe's life.

The movie will follow Tharpe as she prepares for a historic concert, marking the first-ever stadium show in music history. At the same time, she will be navigating her romantic relationship with another woman, which she must keep hidden.

Lizzo, a four-time Grammy winner, is attached to star in the film, with Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant) and Kwynn Perry (Tigerbelles) set to write the script.

Producers on the project include Nina Yang Bongiovi and Forest Whitaker for Significant Productions, alongside Lizzo and Kevin Beisler.

This project marks the About Damn Time singer's latest move in her comeback after facing multiple sexual harassment lawsuits filed by her former employees in 2023. However, Lizzo has denied the allegations.

Music biopics remain a top priority for Hollywood, with recent successes like Paramount's Bob Marley: One Love and Searchlight's Timothée Chalamet-led A Complete Unknown. The latter, a Bob Dylan-focused feature, landed eight Oscar nominations.

Several other music biopics are currently in the works, including projects about the Beatles, Madonna, the Bee Gees, Queen Latifah, Boyz II Men, and Sublime.