Taylor Swift returns to spotlight with 'exciting' new collaboration

Taylor Swift reportedly gears up for new collaboration

Taylor Swift is reportedly teaming up with SZA, as the Snooze singer shares an exciting update following Swift's return to the spotlight.

During her regal appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Grammy-winning R&B artist explained that the Anti-hero hitmaker was open to the idea of collaborating on a single project after she pitched it to her.

SZA told Jennifer, “It’s so interesting to me, every time she walks up to me or approaches me, I’m always like ‘All right, this is happening.’ Because that’s fully Taylor Swift and but I think what I mentioned that I would love to write with her and love to build some things together.

“I love her storytelling and she was open to it, so I think she’s awesome. I have so much respect, she’s so bossed up."

Diving deeper into the human experience, the 35-year-old quoted multiple artists as she further went on to add, “I love storytelling and I feel like there’s something about that type of storytelling that I feel Gracie Abrams, Lola Young, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, there’s a lot of storytelling but a lot of deep inner storytelling that really reflects their human experience. I respect that, so I’m just trying to dive deeper into the human experience child.”

The singer, known for the tracks Kill Bill, Good Days, and Snooze, along with her critically acclaimed albums Ctrl and SOS, said that fans should expect to hear good news soon, since messages from Swift always bring good fortune.