Calvin Harris returns to roots with surprising move

Muisc producer Calvin Harris has made a heartfelt move by purchasing his favorite pub in his Scottish hometown.
Calvin, known for his hit Feel So Close, has taken a trip down memory lane by buying the Coach + Horses Inn, a pub he used to visit in Dumfries before becoming a global star.
Though he no longer drinks, the music producer has teamed up with his best friend Mark Irving to take over the beloved local spot.
A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Calvin and Mark have gone into business together and created a company called To The Nines. They’ve now taken over the Coach Horses and Mark is in place as the landlord.”
“It’s a gorgeous pub with a great atmosphere. It’s a great grass-roots music venue too, which is something they’re both really proud of.
“Calvin used to drink there before he got famous and there is a signed poster for his first album on the wall,” they added.
“It’s a hard time for pubs but the Coach + Horses Inn is thriving.”
However, the old owner of the pub, John Owens, earlier opened up about how Calvin would still go the pub when he visited his family.
