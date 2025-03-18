'Saw XI' gets shaky update, writer says 'it may or may not be made'

Lionsgate confirmed eleventh sequel soon after 'Saw X'

Popular horror franchise Saw, which got its 10th part in 2023, have another update which is not quite promising.

After the ending of Saw X, fans were eagerly waiting to see, where the makers would take the franchise next in the eleventh sequel.

Earlier today, a fresh update about the movie came out that left the fans upset.

Patrick Melton, one of the screenwriters working on the film series since 2007, has revealed that him and co-writer Marcus Dunstan haven’t heard anything from the creators since May 2024.

Melton told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s stalled at a managerial level. It has nothing to do with the creative or anything else. There are higher-level things at play.”

In December 2023, Lionsgate confirmed the eleventh installment with an aim to release the final product in September 2024. At present, the future of Tobin Bell led series is up in the air.

As per the writer, "'Saw XI' may or may not be made, but we have a very timely story in it, and I hope it gets made just because of that.”

“It taps into the same themes of Saw VI, where you’re a citizen, you feel angry and frustrated with something, you feel like you can’t do anything, and John Kramer’s going to do it”, explained Patrick.

Saw X starred Bell along with Shawnee Smith, Renata Vaca, Costas Mandylor and many more.