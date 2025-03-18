Colin Farrell to star in DC’s ‘Sgt. Rock’ after Daniel Craig’s exit

Colin Farrell to star in ‘Sgt. Rock’

Colin Farrell may be starring in another DC role, out of Gotham.

The Penguin star is reportedly circling the lead in Sgt. Rock, a big-screen adaptation of the classic World War II comic, with acclaimed director Luca Guadagnino at the helm.

Farrell isn’t the first name attached to the project—Daniel Craig was previously in consideration but ultimately bowed out in February before making anything official.

Now, Farrell is in talks to step into the combat boots of Sgt. Rock, a gritty war hero who’s been a staple of DC Comics for decades.

Bringing Sgt. Rock to the screen has been a long battle in itself.

Hollywood has tried to make it happen with stars like Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger over the years, but none of those attempts ever made it past enemy lines.

This version, however, is on track to start filming this summer in England, as per Variety.

The screenplay is being crafted by Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on Challengers and Queer, while DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are overseeing the project.

Unlike the superhero blockbusters DC is known for, Sgt. Rock is expected to be a more grounded war film, showcasing the studio’s ambition to explore a wider range of stories under its new leadership.

Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman, set to hit theaters in July, will be the first major test of this new direction.

Farrell has already made a splash in the DC Universe, starring as crime boss Oz Cobb (better known as The Penguin) in 2022’s The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson.

He’s reprising the prosthetic-heavy role in HBO’s upcoming spinoff The Penguin, which has already earned him recognition from both SAG and the Golden Globes.

If Farrell officially signs on for Sgt. Rock, it looks like DC fans will be seeing a whole lot more of him—whether in Gotham’s underworld or on the World War II battlefield!