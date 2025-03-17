Will Smith makes 'triumphant' return to rap with first album in 20 years

Will Smith announces release of his first full-length album

Will Smith has announced the release of his first full-length album in over two decades.

The Bad Boys actor, who initially rose to fame as a rapper, took to his Instagram to tease his new album over the weekend.

Sharing the first look at the cover of his upcoming album, Smith wrote in the caption, "It's OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I'm itchin' to get it out to y'all."

Smith could be seen successfully pulling off Phillies gear, with his outfit matching his high spirits.

His new album consists of nine new tracks and five previously released singles, including collaborations with Teyana Taylor, Jac Ross, and Obanga.

This comes on the heels of his last album Lost and Found, which was released in March 2005.

During an exclusive interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the actor explained how his new music feels like an escape from his previous work.

He told the outlet, "There's a thing, there's a brand that is Will Smith, you know, and the brand is slightly different from the man. The brand is just a really narrow slice of what the man is, and the man has expanded in a way that the brand can almost feel like a prison."

For the unversed, Smith’s new album is slated to release on March 28.