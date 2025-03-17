Simone Ashley opens up about working experience with Brad Pitt in ‘F1’

Simone Ashley has recently opened up about her working experience with Brad Pitt in upcoming F1 movie.

“Really great, really lovely. Just grateful I got to be part of it,” said the 29-year-old while speaking to Who What Wear for a cover story.

Simone declared, “I mean, it’s a Brad Pitt movie. [It’s] kind of awesome.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Picture This actress also shared her experience of filming high-octane racing movie.

“It was amazing, the adrenaline… It was kind of like theatre. It felt so live… You hear the crowd and the fireworks and the cars,” explained the Sex Education actress.

Simone pointed out, “Everything’s just so fast-paced and noisy, and we’re all together as a little unit. It was just one of the craziest things I think I’ve ever been part of.”

Sharing details about the movie, the actress further said, “Obviously, with the strikes and delays, we finally wrapped in Abu Dhabi in December.”

“It’s been a long time, and you know, it’s Damson and Brad’s movie,” remarked the 10 Lives star.

Simone mentioned, “I’m just so grateful that I can be part of it, and yeah, we’ve toured with the Grand Prix. We were filming at the real races.”

Besides Brad, Simone also worked with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem and others in the movie.

Reflecting on working as a team, the actress noted, “You had to work as a team. Sometimes, we literally had one take for certain shots.”

“Like, you’d see on the call sheet eight minutes to get this one thing because we were shooting alongside the races,” she continued.

Meanwhile, F1 will release in theatres on June 27.