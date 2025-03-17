Regé-Jean Page breaks silence on returning to ‘Bridgerton’

Regé-Jean Page has recently broken silence on returning to new season of Bridgerton.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Page, who is currently promoting his latest movie Black Bag, the actor revealed whether he would return to the show to give a finale to Simon Basset role in Netflix period drama.

“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” said the 37-year-old.

Page stated, “Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”

When asked about taking over the James Bond role in the future, the actor told ET, “It’s not something I’ve thought about very much,” and he would like to focus on his current projects instead.

For the unversed, Page rose to fame with his Bridgerton role in 2020. The actor later starred in Netflix’s The Gray Man in 2022, in which he shared screen with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and many others.

Meanwhile, Page was also featured in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves alongside Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

His new movie Black Bag is directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by David Loepp and the star cast included Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela, Tom Bruke, Naomie Harris and former 007 Pierce Brosnan.