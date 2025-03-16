Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘laying low’ on purpose after Super Bowl: source

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift avoid the spotlight after Super Bowl drama

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to enjoy some private time together after their relationship has been under public scrutiny.

The couple, both 35, have been avoiding the spotlight since Kelce’s team, Kansas City Chiefs, faced a big loss against Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2025.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the tight end flew away for a tropical vacation right after the game and have stayed low-key since their return.

Now that the NFL star has decided to return for another football season, the pair has decided to enjoy their “precious” downtime.

An insider told The US Sun that the couple are "laying low in Kansas City."

"Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now. They've been laying low in Kansas City," the source added.

Another source explained that since both the stars have tight schedules, they have decided to savour in the free time as much as possible.

"They went to Park City to go skiing. They've been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit."

This comes after the lovebirds were recently spotted at a date night at Crane Club in New York City on Thursday.

According to a source, "Travis and four of his friends arrived. Taylor didn't arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time."