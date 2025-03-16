Prince William issues new message after making surprising claims

Prince William received some disappointing news after he made a surprising prediction.

The Prince of Wales attended the Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday alongside his wife Kate Middelton.

William, who is the patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), had to see a humiliating defeat as his team lost by 14-68 against England.

Despite the loss, William remained in good spirits as he shared a delightful message. The Kensington Palace also shared photos from the events, in which William was seen interacting with the Welsh players.

“Good to be back in Cardiff today. Thank you for the welcome, @welshrugbyunion,” the message read. The same message was also written in Welsh.

Before the game had begun, William had seemingly anticipated that his team may not see victory in the game against England – the team Kate is a patron of and had been supporting during the match.

As William and Kate met with the injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, the future king answered a question about how he felt about the game before it happened, via DailyMail.

“England have made those changes to give us a chance I think,” he said referencing England’s decision to swap out many players. “I think they’ve [England] got a lot to play for today. I think they might get a result today.”