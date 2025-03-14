Patrick Schwarzenegger shares ‘unique’ audition advice from Chris Pratt

Patrick Schwarzenegger opened up about the key tip for The White Lotus audition he got from his brother-in-law, Chris Pratt.

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Schwarzenegger revealed how Pratt played a role in helping him land the part.

"My brother-in-law actually told me [that] when you're auditioning, that in the first couple seconds. the casting director or the director will kind of know if you're right for the role and [that I should] try to do something unique," said Schwarzenegger.

Sharing his "unique" approach in the audition, the Gen V star said, "So for the first five or 10 seconds before the scene started, I just kind of locked in and had a little romantic moment with the camera."

He continued, "I just kind of eyed the camera and was looking it up and down and kind of having its moment and they thought it was really awkward and creepy and fun and it was just perfect for the character."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also praised his co-star Jason Issacs, who plays his father on the show, as "fantastic."

Schwarzenegger also gushed about the cast and crew of the series, saying, "That's one of the benefits of getting to do a show like this besides getting to stay in Thailand for seven months on the beach and work with Mike White is you get to work with incredible actors and actresses."

His character, Saxon is the eldest son of Ratliff family, is a Duke-educated finance professional and a serial harasser vacationing at White Lotus’ Thailand outpost with his entire family.

The White Lotus season three airs weekly on Sunday on Max.