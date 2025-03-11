Chris Pratt breaks silence on miracle that changed everything

Chris Pratt shares how his believe in faith saved his son’s life

Chris Pratt has never been one to shy away from talking about his faith, but there was one moment in his life that changed everything for him when his son was born.

His ex-wife Anna Faris, in 2012, gave birth seven weeks early to premature son Jack, who was then kept in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for a month before his parents could bring him home.

In conversation with the Christian Post, the Guardians of the Galaxy star, recalled, "He had all of these issues going on. I prayed hard to God. I was in a season of transition spiritually at that time, and didn't quite fully understand."

He added, "I made a deal with God again: 'I'm sorry, God, here I am again, asking for your grace again."

Reflecting on his turning point in faith, the Electric State actor said, "He really saved my son, and that was the moment [my faith] was cemented. My heart softened, and my faith hardened, That was the moment that I was like, 'Moving forward, I'm going to give my platform to God.'"

Reminiscing the most unforgettable moment of his life, the Jurassic World artist went on to say that his son's early birth and health scares him to make promise to God.

Since then, Pratt has remained committed to honouring that promise.

Other than John, Pratt also shares two daughters Lyla and Eloise, and son Ford with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with whom he tied knot in June 2019.