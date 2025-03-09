New details emerge about Prince William after aide’s bombshell interview

Prince William’s former aide, Jason Knauf, has remained a close ally of the future king and still serves him under a different capacity.

Knauf, who was also the employee who made bullying claims against Meghan Markle, sat down for interview with 60 Minutes Australia, in which he shared never-before-shared insight into the royals.

The former staffer has now received support over his statements about the royal family, especially Prince William, given the close association.

“Jason was there for the biggest moments in William’s life,” a source told InTouch Weekly.

“Very few people can speak from firsthand knowledge about what kind of father he is, why he really won’t talk about Harry or how he’ll rule as king. That’s the William nobody, aside from his inner circle, knows.”

Following Knauf’s role as chief of communications at the Kensington Palace, he is now a trustee for the William’s Earthshot Prize.

During the interview, Knauf for the first time revealed William’s true feelings about his only sibling, Prince Harry, and their years-long feud.

“It’s very difficult to have this stuff play out in the public eye but [William’s] chosen to keep his thoughts on it private,” Knauf said, adding that people who know him would “respect” his choice.

He added, “I will say of course it’s been hard and sad especially for all of us who know both of them.”