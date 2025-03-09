Selena Gomez shares message just hours after Justin Bieber’s cryptic post

Selena Gomez shared a message along with rare photos just hours after Justin Bieber posted a cryptic message about the “gift of life.”

On Saturday, March 8, the Emelia Perez star turned over to her Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend turned fiance’s birthday with a special note and unseen photos of the couple.

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve you but damn am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby,” she gushed over her partner and completed the caption of the carousel with a red heart emoji.

The series of photos captured the couple’s cherished moments, including a tender kiss Blanco placed on the Calm Down singer’s forehead, set against the natural beauty of a beautiful sunset.

Among other snapshots, images of the two showed them bundled up in snow gear as they skied together, cuddling up together on a couch and striking poses ahead of various awards ceremonies— including the Oscars and Golden Globes.

“i [sic] love u wifey,” the music producer responded to Gomez’s love in the comments section.

It is pertinent to note that Gomez’s public display of affection for Blanco, 37, came just hours after her ex shared an ambiguous message on his Instagram stories.

“We have nothing to prove today. Just a gift of life today to accept and receive. Nothing is owed to us. And we dont owe anyone anything,” Justin, who is married to Hailey Baldwin Bieber, wrote in all block letters and signed off the message, which was set to Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song Sir Duke, with a red heart emoji.

He posted this message amid fans’ concerns about his health in the wake of rumours that he was using drugs.

Fans noticed alleged changes in Justin’s physical appearance and behavior in February.