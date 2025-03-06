Khloe Kardashian opens up about struggling to find ‘forever partner’

Khloe Kardashian dishes on love life after entering 40s

Khloe Kardashian will be entering the dating scene intentionally to find her ideal partner but she is not using apps to find someone.

The 40-year-old reality star went for a birthday getaway with her close pal Malika Haqq to San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, on the Thursday, March 6th episode of The Kardashians, where the ladies went into details of their love life.

As the conversation steered towards dating, Malika told Khloe that she wouldn’t meet a man "if you don't go outside."

"That means you do have to leave the house, do something new other than watch Dateline," Malika said.

Hitting back, Khloe said, "First of all, I do [leave the house]," and that the man she wants is "not in these streets" in the same way she doesn't "wanna be in these streets."

The media personality went on to say, "I’m not on Hinge and I’m not on Raya and I’m not on all these things. And I don’t want to be. I’m fine. I’m doing things."

This comes after Khloe previously revealed that she is ready to open herself up to relationships once again.

"My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that’s not serving me, not for me," she said on a previous episode.