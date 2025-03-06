Piers Morgan reignites feud with Meghan Markle after bombshell return to GMB

British broadcaster and outspoken journalist Piers Morgan, who recently made a surprise appearance on Good Morning Britain for the first time in nearly four years following his departure from the channel over his comments about Meghan Markle, has reignited feud with the Duchess with his brutal dig at her new show.

The 58-year-old could not stop sharing his comments on Meghan Markle's newly released Netflix series, ‘With Love, Meghan’, calling it “genuinely hilarious.”

Morgan wrote on X, (formerly Twitter): "Appalled by the universally savage reviews for this heart-warming and inspirational new series about how to make coffee.”

He went on saying: "I found all ten minutes that I could endure of it this morning genuinely hilarious!"

His remarks attracted massive reactions from Meghan's fans, with one saying: "Piers why are u always salty..."

Another appeared denying the claims, adding: "I enjoyed it. I liked the garden."

However, agreed with Morgan’s comments as one wrote: "I gave her show a chance. Could only watch about 30 minutes."

It comes days after Morgan rejoined his former co-presenter Susanna Reid and Ed Balls on the show to discuss his own experiences with US president Donald Trump, before the first question in the interview, Morgam said: "Hang on, are we just going to ignore the fact I haven’t been here for 1,453 days?"

It is worth mentioning here that Morgan stormed off the British morning programme on March 8 2021 and subsequently left after saying he did not believe claims made by during her and Harry's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview, which became the most complained-about show in Ofcom history.