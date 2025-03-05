Vin Diesel posts cryptic message about Groot’s future in the MCU

Vin Diesel shared his eventful to-do list for the year 2025, which includes a major Marvel film.

Jotting down the hectic schedule in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 4, the Fast & Furious star dropped hints that he might return to the MCU to reprise his role as Groot.

The upcoming movie in question would not be another installment for the Guardians of the Galaxy but a standalone project featuring the extraterrestrial tree-like creature.

"Disney wants their Planet X! Which some say is Marvel’s most anticipated movie, haha. The film where Groot returns to his home planet," he wrote in the caption of the carousel, showing his photos from the Fast & Furious movies over the years.

Among other photos, Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, also posted some throwback snapshots with his late close friend and co-star Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40.

Diesel, 57, landed his vocals to Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and returned for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The actor also made a cameo in Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, which was released in 2018.

Additionally, Diesel returned to voice Groot for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (2023)