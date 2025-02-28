Kevin Liles hit with explosive misconduct charges

Kevin Liles, well-known former president of Def Jam Recordings, is currently facing some serious accusations of sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe.

The music industry executive, who helped launch the careers of stars like Jay-Z and Kanye West, is now at the center of a legal storm.

A lawsuit in New York accuses Liles of harassment and assault during his time at Def Jam from 1999 to 2004. The plaintiff, who used to work as an executive assistant, said that Liles made hurtful comments about her appearance, making her feel uncomfortable and disrespected at that moment.

The case further claimed that between 2000 and 2002, the harassment from Liles got worse, with him allegedly pushing his body against her and grabbing her. And in 2002, after she rejected his advances, the plaintiff accuses Liles of forcibly raping her.

However, the suit also names Universal Music Group (UMG) and Def Jam, saying the companies knew about his inappropriate behaviour but did nothing to stop it.

The CEO of 300 Entertainment, then denied all those allegations, calling them "outrageous" and "slanderous." He stated that his lawyers haven't seen the lawsuit yet and expressed his intention to clear his name.

Kevin Liles went on criticising the timing as well, claiming that the accuser’s lawyer leaked the lawsuit to the media before even filing it.