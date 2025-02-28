Justin Timberlake releases ‘heartbroken’ statement ahead of final performance

Justin Timberlake released a "heartbroken" message ahead of the final performance of his tour.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, February 27, the SexyBack singer released a statement, cancelling his final show for the North American leg of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour just hours before the scheduled gig.

"You guys, I’m heartbroken. I have to cancel the show tonight," he began by apologising with the text written in all caps. "I went into soundcheck battling the flu, and now it’s gotten the best of me."

The Bye Bye Bye singer revealed that he was forced to cancel his gig due to his health concerns. "It kills me to disappoint you and my team, who worked so hard to make this show happen," he added.

The Cry Me a River crooner assured fans that all the ticket holders would be refunded before concluding his latest statement: "I love you all."

It is pertinent to note that Thursday’s show in Columbus, Ohio, was cancelled for the second time.

The final stop of his American run had already been postponed in late October after Timberlake, 44, was diagnosed with bronchitis and laryngitis.