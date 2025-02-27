'Another Simple Favor' to throw shade at Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin, which was originally found back in 2006, has been making a name for itself in Hollywood, popping up in movies and TV shows like a regular guest star.

But surprisingly, his liquor brand won’t be making any appearance in upcoming Another Simple Favor, the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Feig spilled the beans in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, as he revealed, “There’s no more Aviation. This movie is all Artingstall’s all the time.”

Despite the brand playing a starring role in a key martini scene in A Simple Favor (2018), the sequel is taking a different route now.

Back then, Feig included Reynolds’ gin at Lively’s suggestion, but this time, he’s bringing his own brand, Artingstall’s, which he launched in 2020.

Taylor Swift's pal has been making massive headlines lately, not just for her upcoming film but also for her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Back in December, the actress sued her co-actor, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign. However, in response, Baldoni fired back with $400 million (ongoing) lawsuit against Lively and her husband Reynolds.

For the unversed, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently raised some eyebrows by skipping the SAG Awards this year. Many fans think it’s no coincidence and might have something to do with the backlash from their joke on SNL50.