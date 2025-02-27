Amazon finally releases statement after taking over creative control of 'James Bond'

'007' producers Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson leave franchsie

Daniel Craig led James Bond franchise has been officially handed over to Amazon MGM Studio.

Original producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced a few days back that they have handed over the creative control of the Bond franchise to Amazon.

The studio did not utter a word yet. But they have finally reacted to the new charge they have taken over.

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant incorporating AI technology, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated even though, they don’t yet have a plan for the next movie, but has pledged that the company will take good care of the film series.

In conversation with CNBC, Jassy added: “We don't have a plan yet on what the next theme is going to be. We haven’t – nobody’s written the story yet. But we will take great care.

“It’s an amazing franchise that we care a lot about and that we expect to develop over a long period of time.”

She further claimed that she doesn’t believe that AI will be writing a Bond movie. They have had some extremely amazing directors who have been hired by the company in the past.

The last film by the franchise came out in 2021 titled No Time to Die starring Craig in the lead role.