Prince William makes delightful annoucement after meeting at Windsor Castle

Prince William makes delightful annoucement

Prince William shared delightful news as he returned to his royal duties following his Caribbean tour with Kate Middleton, and their three children.





The Prince of Wales, who has been patron of England’s Football Association since July 2024 after taking over for Queen Elizabeth, issued a message following his meeting with England's new manager Thomas Tuchel St Windsor Castle.





Kensington Palace released a photo of the future King with former German football player.





“Great to meet with new @england men’s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team,” the message read.

According to royal aides cited by DailyMail, the meeting was an “opportunity for Thomas, who was appointed earlier this year for his new role, to share his views of the team since taking on the role and his hopes for the future”.

Moreover, it is “highly likely” that William, who is an avid Aston Villa fan, told Thomas about the “ongoing success” of the team.

William was also joined by FA CEO Mark Bullingham.

The meeting also came ahead of Thomas’ first match with his new position as England will be going up against Albania next month.