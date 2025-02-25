‘The Idea of You’ famed Nicholas Galitzine drops first glimpse as bulky ‘He-Man’

Nicholas Galitzine to play comic book character 'He-Man' in his next film

Nicholas Galitzine has shared an exciting update about his new film for his beloved fans.

The 30-year-old just dropped the first glimpse of him as 'He-Man', a comic book character known to be the strongest man of the universe.

Taking it to his Instagram, Nicholas shared an image which did not give a full-length view of the actor himself. Rather the picture showed him holding a warrior sword in his hands.

The Purple Hearts star’s arm is only visible in the picture, which gave an idea of him being all bulked up for the role. He even mentioned in the caption about undergoing intense training for character.

Taking it to his social media, Galitzine wrote: “After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse.”

He also mentioned director Travis Knight, who has assembled the most incredible cast and created stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding.

“More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull”, the British actor concluded the post.

Slated to release in June 2026, Masters of the Universe will also feature Idris Elba in a key role.