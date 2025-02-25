Lily Allen reflects on 'toxic behaviour' after David Harbour split

Lily Allen, American singer and songwriter who is currently trying to navigate through hard phase of her life after catching husband David Harbour cheating on her, has come clean about some of her past relationship mistakes.

The singer admitted to have “red flag” behaviour while dating with the Stranger Things actor.

During a listener call on her "Miss Me?" podcast with Miquita Oliver, Lily shared how her views on intimacy changed when she began dating. She shared how her approach to love and closeness grew and shifted over time.

“It’s funny because I think I was a tactile kid, but as soon as I got my first boyfriend, Lester, complete transference of intimacy,” the Not Fair singer expressed.

Lily further tried to explained that once she got into a relationship, she pulled back emotionally from her family.

The musician went on saying: “It’s incredibly like, red flag, codependent behavior that I just put all of my emotional dependency on one person."

Earlier in one of the podcasts, Allen shared how she approaches physical affection with her daughters, Ethel and Marnie.