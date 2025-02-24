Drake takes down Kendrick Lamar from no. 1 on albums chart with PartyNextDoor

Drake beats Kendrick Lamar at album chart

Drake is getting ahead.

The Canadian rapper has landed a major victory in his ongoing rap rivalry with Kendrick Lamar, as his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The album knocked Lamar’s GNX from the top spot, marking a significant chart moment for the rapper.

According to Luminate, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U racked up the equivalent of 46,000 album units in the U.S. this week, securing PartyNextDoor his first-ever No. 1 album.

For Drake, this marks his 14th No. 1, tying him with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most chart-toppers among solo artists.

The only act ahead? The Beatles, who still hold the record with 19 No. 1 albums.

Lamar, who claimed the No. 1 spot last week with GNX following his buzz-worthy Super Bowl performance, now moves down to No. 3.

However, his dominance on the charts remains strong, with two of his older albums making a resurgence in the top 10—2017’s Damn jumping from No. 29 to No. 9 and 2012’s Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City climbing from No. 28 to No. 10.

Drake and PartyNextDoor also set a new record for the biggest streaming week of any album this year, with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U racking up an impressive 287.04 million streams.

The last time an album had a bigger streaming debut? Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, which opened at No. 1 on the December 7, 2024, chart with a staggering 379.72 million streams.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet jumps back to No. 2 following the release of its deluxe edition on February 14. The expanded version includes five new tracks, featuring a remix of Please Please Please with country icon Dolly Parton.

Other new additions include 15 Minutes, Couldn’t Make It Any Harder, Busy Woman, and Bad Reviews.

With Drake and Lamar continuing to battle it out on the charts, and Carpenter making waves with her expanded album, the Billboard 200 is proving to be as competitive as ever.