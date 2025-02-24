Jimmy Kimmel opens up about top star on guest list

Jimmy Kimmel reveals top celebrity guest for talk show

Jimmy Kimmel, who has been hosting his talk show for 22 years, revealed the number one star on his guest-list.

The 57-year-old talk show host said, “I wouldn't say I'm desperate to get anybody, but we've never had Madonna on the show, and I’d love to have her on,” in an interview on Saturday, February 22nd.

When asked why Madonna has not graced the stage of his show yet, Kimmel was clueless but shared that his longtime friend Guillermo Rodriguez shared the stage with the Queen of Pop during a Mexico City concert last year, in conversation with People Magazine.

“She had Guillermo on stage with her," Kimmel joked, adding, "Not me. Nothing for me."

Adding to his wish list alongside Madonna, he shared, “If there were some one person I'd like that on the show, it would be Banksy,” Kimmel said of the mysterious artist whose identity is still unknown.

When the host joked that he may have unknowingly had Banksy on the show without even realising it’s him, he admitted, “That’s true. Maybe Banksy was secretly Jason Alexander.”

The talk show host expressed excitement over the new season, saying, “In some ways, it's more fun. In some ways, you get older, you get tired, but in a lot of ways, it's more fun because I think that we are doing the best show we've ever done right now."