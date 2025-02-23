Tate McRae reveals Taylor Swift being No. 1 support during heartbreak

This is how Taylor Swift helped Tate McRae get over her breakup

Taylor Swift was a major support for Tate McRae during a particularly tough time in her life.

The 21-year-old popstar shared that the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s music was all she listened to, on repeat, as she went through a breakup.

Talking about Swift’s the 1, McRae shared on Jake Shane’s Youtube talk show, Therapuss, “I love that song. When I went through a breakup, that was the song that I played on repeat. That song made me sob.”

In the song from Swift’s 2020 album folklore, she is heard singing about the what ifs with her now ex-lover.

“But it would've been fun, If you would've been the one,” the pop superstar sings.

Gushing about the 14-time-Grammy winner, the greedy songstress named her as one of her biggest inspirations.

The 2 hands singer also told the host that along with Ariana Grande’s hit track Into You, Swift’s Style is the perfect pop song, in her opinion.

McRae has always been vocal about being a Swiftie, and covered her songs New Romantics, and Wildest Dreams, on her tour.

During her appearance at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards, the Canadian singer got emotional about Swift being in the audience as she told Entertainment Tonight, “Everything that she has talked about has gotten me through so much. I really admire people who are that raw in their lyrics. Listening to her music [...] has really made me want to be a songwriter.”