Zachary Levi weighs in on Timothée Chalamet's rumoured casting in 'Tangled'

Regarding Timothée Chalamet's potential role as Flynn Rider in the live-action film Tangled, Zachary Levi has some opinions.

“Oh, I think he would be great,” Levi exclusively told Us Weekly of the rumoured casting while attending the New York premiere of The Unbreakable Boy on Wednesday, February 19 at AMC Lincoln Square.

“I would totally sign off on Timothée,” he added.

Alongside Donna Murphy's villainous Mother Gothel and Mandy Moore's Repunzel, Levi, 44, provided the voice of the character in the 2010 animated movie. Levi continued by telling Us that he is unsure if the ruling class will "ever make a Tangled 2 movie."

"We did a Tangled series," he continued, alluding to the 2017 television series Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure, in which Moore and Levi reprised their voices. There were two seasons of the show.

Variety and Deadline revealed in December 2024 that a live-action adaptation of Disney's 2010 film Tangled was in the works. Michael Gracey, the director of The Greatest Showman, is reportedly in talks to take over as director.

According to reports, Jennifer Kaaytin Robinson, the author of Thor: Love and Thunder and Do Revenge, wrote the most recent draft of the Tangled script.

Given that Levi is getting ready to become a father, revisiting his work on Tangled—whether through a live-action feature or just a rewatch of the 2010 animated film—is undoubtedly in his future.

Levi revealed on Instagram in December 2024 that he and his partner, Maggie Keating, were expecting their first child together.

“I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid,” Levi wrote at the time, alongside a picture of an ultrasound.

“I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart. A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father. But deep down I knew that there were things in my life that needed to shift before I was ready for the blessing of something so special and the responsibilities that come with it.”