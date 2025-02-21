Meghan Markle faces Netflix axe if new show fails to deliver, expert warns

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Gamble: Can she prove her star power without the Royals?

Meghan Markle is preparing to launch her latest venture, a Netflix cookery show With Love, Meghan, set to debut next month alongside her lifestyle brand As Ever.

However, experts warn that the Duchess of Sussex could face the streaming giant’s axe if she fails to deliver.

Royal author Hugo Vickers weighed in on the growing scrutiny surrounding Meghan, highlighting the backlash over her recent rebranding controversy.

The duchess came under fire after the mayor of Porreres, Majorca, considered legal action, accusing her of copying the town’s historic coat of arms for her new brand’s logo.

“She attracts hostility because people want to attack her,” Vickers explained, but noted that Netflix isn’t concerned with public opinion—only results. “A company like Netflix wants value for money. If it doesn’t work, then it’ll get axed like everything else.”

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry have faced criticism for capitalising on their royal ties.

With With Love, Meghan, the duchess is now striving to establish herself outside the royal sphere. But will audiences embrace her new direction, or could this be her last shot with Netflix?