Hilaria Baldwin doesn’t want kids to be subjected to ‘burden’ of ‘Rust’ shooting case

Hilaria Baldwin on kids after‘Rust’ shooting case

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife doesn’t want the Rust shooting case to have a negative impact on the couple’s children.

Baldwin and his wife got candid about the emotional toll the case has taken on their family.

In the premiere episode of The Baldwins on TLC, Hilaria, 41, shared how her husband’s then-upcoming trial was weighing on them, particularly when it came to protecting their seven children from the burden of their struggles.

"We're blessed to have them, and they give us joy. And at the same time, we want to make sure that they're always our children, and that they can be children, and that they don't bear the burden of having to carry us," she explained.

"When something bad happens, there is a fire, and your job is to try not to let the fire spread. But I wanted to put as much as I could a fireproof barrier around my kids."

Hilaria went on to describe the anxiety and uncertainty they were facing as Alec, 66, prepared for trial.

"It's extraordinarily difficult when you feel so horrible inside and so scared and confused because you have this constant nausea here, the panic, the inability to sleep," she said. "This trial is happening, and Alec could go to prison."

Reflecting on the tragedy that forever altered their lives, Hilaria spoke about the lasting impact of the incident.

"Life will forever be different. Halyna [Hutchins] lost her life in the most unthinkable tragedy, a son lost his mom," she said. "We are going to feel and carry this pain forever. This will be a part of our family story."

Despite the challenges, she emphasized their focus on creating a sense of normalcy for their children.

“I look at the kids, and I see how hard we're trying to create happy for them, even if we're masking stuff for ourselves," she shared.

"I know that what we're going through is maybe unique, but every family goes through hard times, and that's something that we can feel a community of support, knowing that the best that we can do is do our best and try to make our kids happy, and so that's what we're doing."

Alec Baldwin faced trial in New Mexico for involuntary manslaughter following the fatal accidental shooting on the set of the western film Rust in 2021.

The actor, who could have faced up to 18 months in prison, was holding a prop gun when it discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring writer-director Joel Souza, who later recovered.