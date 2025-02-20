Will Smith hints at ‘Hancock 2’ with Zendaya in cast

Will Smith teases 'Hancock 2' with Zendaya

Will Smith is bringing Hancock back.

Seventeen years after the film first flew onto screens, the actor is hinting that a sequel might finally be in the works—and he’s dropping some exciting casting news along the way.

During a recent appearance on xQc’s Twitch live stream, the Oscar-winning actor shared a exciting update about Hancock 2.

“There’s a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea,” Smith said. “We haven’t even talked about it so I’m gonna give you one little piece—Zendaya is being approached for a role in Hancock 2.”

Originally released in 2008, Hancock introduced audiences to Smith’s unconventional superhero—a hard-drinking, amnesiac crimefighter whose heroics often cause as much destruction as they prevent.

With the help of a PR specialist (Jason Bateman) and an unexpected connection to a woman with powers of her own (Charlize Theron), he begins to uncover the truth about his past and clean up his public image.

Directed by Peter Berg (Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day) and written by Vy Vincent Ngo and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the Sony film was a box office hit, earning over $600 million worldwide on a $150 million budget.

Rumors of a sequel have surfaced multiple times over the years. Back in 2009, Berg told MTV News that “everybody’s going to come back for a sequel.” In 2020, Theron expressed her enthusiasm for reprising her role, telling ComicBook, “I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Now, with Smith’s latest revelation and Zendaya’s name in the mix, it seems like Hancock 2 might finally be taking flight.