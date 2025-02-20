Justin Baldoni accused of asking ‘intrusive’ question to Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds vs. Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has accused Justin Baldoni of asking a very private and “intrusive” question about her love life with Ryan Reynolds.

This one’s got Hollywood talking.

Lively has filed an amended complaint resurfacing a sexual harassment claim against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Baldoni, alleging that he made an intrusive inquiry about her personal life, along with previous claims that he pressured her to film intimate scenes she wasn’t comfortable with.

According to the legal filing, Lively, 37, was reportedly offended when Baldoni, 41, asked her a deeply personal question about her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ intimate life.

The complaint alleges that Baldoni pushed for an on-screen climax scene, telling Lively it was “important to him” because he and his partner “climax simultaneously during intercourse.”

Then, in what the complaint describes as an “intrusive” moment, Baldoni allegedly asked if she and Reynolds experienced the same—at which point Lively shut the conversation down.

The suit further claims that while filming a supposed “dancing without dialogue” scene, Baldoni engaged in unexpected kissing that had not been pre-approved by Lively or an intimacy coordinator.

Baldoni has denied any wrongdoing and even released raw footage of the scene, insisting nothing inappropriate took place.

In another allegation, Lively says she was asked to film a birth scene partially unclothed, but describes the set as “chaotic, crowded, and utterly lacking in standard industry protections.”

With the lawsuit shedding light on behind-the-scenes tensions, It Ends With Us is making headlines for more than just its much-anticipated release.