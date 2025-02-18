Meghan Markle shares major update on future with Netflix after relaunch

Meghan Markle finally set the record straight on the ongoing speculations over the multi-million-dollar Netflix deal after it was reportedly on the ‘verge of collapsing’.

The Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday made a delightful announcement about the name change of her upcoming lifestyle brand, which is in line with her show for the streaming giant.

In a candid selfie video shared onto her official Instagram page, Meghan also revealed if her contract will be renewed with the streaming giant, which was first made in 2020.

“In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for,” Meghan told her followers in the video. “And also, my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about.”

She went on to hint at the ongoing lawsuits which were filed over her initial name for the project.

“Last year, I had thought, ‘American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.’ It’s my neighbourhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” she continued.

“Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge,” she hinted at the contract renewal. “So, I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

Previously, experts had suggested that the lucrative deal signed with the Sussexes was in danger as the couple failed to produce anymore successful projects after the success of the docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

The rumours escalated when Meghan's podcast was dropped from Spotify, which was later picked up by Lemonada Media.

The details of the renewal have not yet been revealed. It remains to be seen if the Sussexes will be sharing it in the near future.