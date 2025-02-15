Taylor Swift once confronted Lorne Michaels over secret sketch

Saturday Night Live (SNL) director Lorne Michaels recently spilled the beans on an interesting story about pop queen Taylor Swift, leaving fans wondering about behind the story.

The 80-year-old writer and film producer revealed that there was a time when the music sensation asked him to pull the plug on an 'SNL' sketch that poked fun at her famous girl squad.

Back in 2015, Michaels reached out to Swift’s team, hoping that she'd make a cameo in a skit that reimagined her "Bad Blood" crew as a wild apocalyptic cult. However, the Lover hitmaker wasn't having it and shut it down before it ever hit the stage.

The parody featured Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as part of their "Dope Squad," with guest appearances like Amy Schumer, Gayle King and Robert Downey Sr.

But Swift took matters into her own hands and told Michaels that she wouldn’t join in. She also asked him to scrap the whole sketch, but the film writer decided to keep it in the show anyway.

While speaking to Vulture, he told the singer: "Taylor, I do not negotiate with terrorists."

Lorne later revealed that Taylor sent him some beautiful flowers with a heartfelt note, saying: "I hope there’s no bad blood."