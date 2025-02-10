Why are Taylor Swift fans not happy with Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl halftime show?

Taylor Swift fans sad over Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Taylor Swift fans are upset with Kendrick Lamar.

The Swifties were left disappointed after the rapper did not perform their hit collaboration, Bad Blood, during his Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

Many fans took to social media to express their frustration.

"You have countless Swifties watching the Super Bowl and you couldn’t simply ask Taylor for the rights to your version of Bad Blood. Pathetic!" one fan tweeted.

Another shared their hopes that Swift would make a surprise appearance, writing, "Not me being so delusional I thought Taylor Swift might perform Bad Blood with Kendrick Lamar."

Others believed the song would have boosted the vibe of the performance.

"Just really feel like Bad Blood would’ve brought a little razzle-dazzle to the halftime show," one fan commented.

Some were disappointed Lamar missed the opportunity for a viral moment.

"Kendrick had the opportunity to do the most iconic thing & bring Taylor out for Bad Blood, but he didn’t smh," a Twitter user wrote.

Another added, "Kendrick Lamar totally missed out on the opportunity to break the internet and perform Bad Blood. Old mate failed the world."

Lamar, 37, was announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in September 2024.

Apple Music and the NFL shared the news with a post on Instagram featuring a photo of the rapper sitting on a football field with an American flag backdrop.

The Luther rapper also marked the occasion on social media, posting a video of himself tossing footballs on a field.

However, despite high anticipation, the Bad Blood remix featuring Swift did not make the setlist, leaving many fans longing for what could have been.