Ashanti reveals devastating loss: 'It makes me so sad'

Ashanti has lost someone incredibly important in her life.

Two days after Irv Gotti passed away, Ashanti finally reacted to his death on Friday, February 7.

The Foolish singer took to her Instagram account to mourn the death of the person who helped her launch her career in the early 2000s.

"I can’t believe things ended like this…and it makes me so sad," she began the heartfelt tribute by reflecting on her bond with the late DJ, whose real name is Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr. "We weren’t on the best terms the past few years but as I’ve always said, through our ups and downs I will forever be grateful for everything that you’ve done for me."

"We made history and that will remain infinite," the R&B star continued. "I’ve always respected your musical genius and ability to push me to be my best.. All the greatness and positive things that came, far outweigh the dark and negative times."

"I have always prayed for you to find peace. Sending love and prayers to the entire family. Rest well. Rest in Peace Irv," she concluded the emotional note accompanied by a series of throwback photos from her Murder Inc. days.

The blast from the past included an image from the release of her 2002 self-titled debut album and a group photo featuring the Murder Inc. Records founder and other aspiring artists of that time.

For the unversed, Gotti breathed his last on February 5 at the age of 54. The co-founder of the record label died after suffering a stroke.