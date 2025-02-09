Cameron Diaz weighs in on working in Hollywood post MeToo movement

Cameron Diaz has recently weighed in on working in Hollywood after MeToo movement.

“The industry is so different, “said the Knight and Day actress in a new interview with the Skipintro podcast.

Cameron, who took acting hiatus for 10 years, made her return alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix movie Back in Action, which was released on January 17.

The Holiday actress noted that MeToo “changed everything”.

“You walk on to the set and it is different. There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, ‘God, here he comes again,’” explained the 52-year-old.

Cameron pointed out that there were “always layers and layers of inappropriateness” that “you just kind of had to put up with” particularly female stars.

While sharing her thoughts on returning to film Back in Action, the Mask actress expressed her surprise when an HR rep informed her of an anonymous hotline for cast and crew to report any issues of inappropriate behaviour.

Cameron mentioned, “I was like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing’.”

“The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is great. I had never felt that before this movie,” added the Bad Teacher actress.

Meanwhile, Cameron previously revealed why she took break from acting at the Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit.

“It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life and I just really didn’t care about anything else,” stated the actress.