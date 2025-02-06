Taylor Swift steps back from Blake Lively as Justin Baldoni lawsuit explodes

Taylor Swift, whose name earlier dragged into the ongoing legal battle between It Ends with Us co-stars, recently pulled back from her close friendship with Blake Lively, leaving their fans scratching their heads in worry.

As the legal battle heats up, Swift, who is known for keeping a low profile when it comes to controversy, has distanced herself from Lively.

According to close sources, the Lover hitmaker took a step back to avoid getting caught in the crossfire of the never-ending legal battle.

"For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn’t want to get tangled in this more than she already has – which is far more than she ever needed to be," an insider revealed.

"Taylor has politely backed away from it all. She is conscious of her own image and hates that she was even mentioned."

Blake Lively is currently caught up in tough legal battle with her co-star and director. She’s accused him of sexual harassment and claimed that he tried to ruin her reputation in a lawsuit she filed last year.

However, Baldoni has filed a countersuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million. Later he surprised everyone by involving Taylor Swift in the whole mess.

Sources further said that Swift once warned her pal Lively not to go "full throttle" in certain situations, cautioning her about the possible fallout.

"Taylor Swift admires that Blake Lively is a ballsy chick who speaks her mind, swears like a trooper, and refuses to be controlled by anyone," the insider told DailyMail.com.

"That’s the real reason they bonded and became firm friends when they first met 10 years ago."